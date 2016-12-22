Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old girl last seen Monday night

(KTRS) – In the past hour, the Normandy Police Department issued an Amber Alert or 5-month-old Eden Hawthorne. Police say that Eden and her mother were in a car with several people on the night of December 19 (Monday) when the woman and another passenger got out of the vehicle to go into a restaurant. […]

Police say that Eden and her mother were in a car with several people on the night of December 19 (Monday) when the woman and another passenger got out of the vehicle to go into a restaurant. While the two were out of the van, the people who stayed in the car drove away–with young Eden still in the vehicle.

They were last seen in a 2006 Chrysler Town and County van that is dark grey with Missouri plates P-N-4-R-7-B. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.