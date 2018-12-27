St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) A missing person advisory is in effect for a St. Charles County teen.

Police say 17-year-old Savannah Lee Dalske hasn’t been seen since last Thursday. Savannah is believed to have her white pet dog with her. Police also say she may be traveling toward the state of Tennessee with a male acquaintance in a blue four door 2010 Mazda 3 with Missouri plate UP2-B0R.

Savannah sometimes identifies herself as Savannah Hunter.

Savannah is described as white, 5’ 2” in height and 130 pounds.

Anyone with any information should call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.