Governor Signs Right To Work Legislation

Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Missouri is now a right to work state. Governor Eric Greitens signed the legislation on Monday morning that bans mandatory union fees. The governor had pledged to sign right to work while on the campaign trail. He and other supporters say it will bring business and jobs to the state. Opponents […]

