JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office says it’s investigating Uber over the ride-hailing company’s massive data breach.

Hawley’s office sent a letter Wednesday telling Uber to notify customers if their personal information might have been affected and demanding that the company make changes to protect data.

The company came clean on Tuesday about its cover-up of a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million of the beleaguered ride-hailing service’s customers and drivers.

The Missouri letter to Uber says the attorney general’s office is investigating whether the company violated any state consumer-protection or data-privacy laws. Hawley’s office said it might later issue subpoenas to get more information.

The state attorneys general for Massachusetts and New York also are investigating the data breach.