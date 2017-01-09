Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

Local

Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son. Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon. She says her new son is “beautiful, healthy and loud.” And her two sons, William and Benjamin, are already proud big […]

Written by:
2017/01/09 2:01 AM
Missouri auditor Galloway announces birth of third son

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her husband, Jon, are welcoming a third son.

Galloway announced in a news release Sunday that Joseph Nickels Galloway was born Friday afternoon.

She says her new son is “beautiful, healthy and loud.” And her two sons, William and Benjamin, are already proud big brothers.

A Galloway spokeswoman says the baby was born at the University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Galloway is the first woman to have a baby while serving as a statewide officeholder in Missouri.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!