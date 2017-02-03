Missouri Board Of Curators Facing More Vacancies

Columbia, MO. (KTRS) – The University of Missouri Board of Curators has more vacancies to fill after Governor Eric Greitens withdrew the nomination of two of former Governor Jay Nixon’s appointees. Greitens on Tuesday withdrew the nominations of Patrick Graham and Jon Sunvold. Last month, two other Nixon appointees, Tom Voss and Mary Nelson, resigned. […]
Greitens on Tuesday withdrew the nominations of Patrick Graham and Jon Sunvold. Last month, two other Nixon appointees, Tom Voss and Mary Nelson, resigned.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the board, which usually has nine members, currently has six curators because two are serving even though their terms have expired. Sunvold’s, Voss’ and Graham’s nominations had to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate or withdrawn by the end of this week or they would be barred from serving as curators in the future.
The board is scheduled to meet next week to consider Greitens’ $31.4 million budget reduction for campus operations and administration.
