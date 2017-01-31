Missouri Carries Out First Execution Of The Year

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) – Missouri has carried out its first execution for this year. Mark Christeson was executed on Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. Christeson was 18 when he and his 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old […]
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) – Missouri has carried out its first execution for this year.
Mark Christeson was executed on Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m.
Christeson was 18 when he and his 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son.
The cousins were caught after fleeing to California. Christeson’s cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request by Christeson’s attorneys to halt his execution.
