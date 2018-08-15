The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports legal filings in the case say the guards weren’t paid for entrance and exit procedures they must perform every day, even though they are in uniform and expected to respond at any time.

Mary Compton, spokeswoman for the Missouri Attorney General’s office, says the lawsuit involves procedures used by the c over several years and administrations. She says the office, which has been defending the state in the case for several years, disagrees with the verdict and is assessing the next step.