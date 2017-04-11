Missouri Discrimination Bill Passes Committee Unchanged

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House committee has passed a measure that could make it harder for people to sue their employers for workplace discrimination.

The bill passed with an 8-5 vote after representatives unsuccessfully attempted to tack on multiple amendments. The bill raises the standards for suing for discrimination by requiring a plaintiff to prove that race, religion, sex or other protected status was the motivating reason for discrimination or being fired, rather than just a contributing factor.

One amendment removed language that could’ve overridden workplace protections for medical professionals who refuse to perform abortions.

The bill applies to “any and all claims of unlawful employment practices.” Some lawmakers worried that “any and all” could include people refusing to perform an abortion.

That amendment was voted down 9-4.