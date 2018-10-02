KMBC-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Missouri an extension on Monday through Aug. 1, 2019. At issue is a federal law with tougher proof-of-identity requirements needed at airports, some federal facilities and military bases.

Some Missouri lawmakers worried about privacy pushed back against compliance with the federal law for years. But a new Missouri law that took effect in August 2017 will give residents the option to get compliant driver’s licenses or other ID cards.

Missouri Department of Revenue director Joel Walters says the department is on track to be compliant with the REAL ID Act’s requirements by March.