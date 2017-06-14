Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Missouri Governor Leads Anti-Abortion Rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is led a Capitol rally Wednesday afternoon to show support for a special session he called on abortion. Greitens spoke to a crowd of roughly 200 people  as lawmakers considered new restrictions on abortion, including annual clinic inspections. Many carried signs that read “protect life” and […]

2017/06/14 5:16 PM
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is led a Capitol rally Wednesday afternoon to show support for a special session he called on abortion.

Greitens spoke to a crowd of roughly 200 people  as lawmakers considered new restrictions on abortion, including annual clinic inspections. Many carried signs that read “protect life” and “I support women’s health.”

Spokesman Parker Briden says Greitens’ office organized the event.

Greitens says he wants legislators to undo a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in housing and employment based on abortion and pregnancies. He says the policy could force pregnancy resource centers that oppose abortion to hire workers who support abortion rights.

About 200 abortion-rights supporters rallied earlier Wednesday at the Capitol in protest of the special session. Protesters taped signs reading “trust women” to the governor’s office door.

