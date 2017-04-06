Missouri House lawyer warns of bribery after donation email

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House lawyer is warning lawmakers to be on guard against bribery attempts after a recent email from a solar power company official offered donations while referencing legislation. The email, provided to The Associated Press, was sent to lawmakers by Serra-Lesa Ivener, the Missouri president for Hog Power Energy. […]

The email, provided to The Associated Press, was sent to lawmakers by Serra-Lesa Ivener, the Missouri president for Hog Power Energy. She writes that she is making a list of pro-solar lawmakers for campaign donations and asks how they would vote on a bill to impose fees on people who generate their own solar energy.

House counsel David Welch later sent an email to lawmakers, which also was provided to AP, saying such notes violate bribery laws.

Ivener told the AP on Wednesday she doesn’t know the rules and doesn’t know how else to get lawmakers’ attention.