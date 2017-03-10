Missouri House moves to block higher St. Louis minimum wage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House lawmakers have passed a bill to block St. Louis from raising the local minimum wage. The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 112-46 to send the measure to the Senate. Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking the legislation to prevent a higher minimum wage from taking effect in St. Louis. At […]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House lawmakers have passed a bill to block St. Louis from raising the local minimum wage.

The GOP-led House on Thursday voted 112-46 to send the measure to the Senate. Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking the legislation to prevent a higher minimum wage from taking effect in St. Louis.

At issue is a Missouri Supreme Court ruling last month to overturn on procedural grounds a 1998 law prohibiting some cities from creating their own minimum wages.

The ruling allowed St. Louis to move forward with a 2015 ordinance to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour this year and to $11 by 2018.

Missouri’s minimum wage is currently $7.70 an hour.