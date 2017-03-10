Missouri House Passes Change To Tort Lawsuits

Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) – Legislation aimed at stopping out-of-state plaintiffs from bringing lawsuits to the state is now before the Senate.

The Missouri House passed legislation on Thursday by a vote of 100-54. Lawmakers disagree about what the bill would do. Generally, it would limit plaintiffs’ ability to combine lawsuits and require plaintiffs to individually establish a venue where a case is heard.

Supporters of the bill say current law allows too many out-of-state plaintiffs to file lawsuits in Missouri in an attempt to get more favorable rulings.

Opponents argue the change would also limit Missouri residents from banding together to fight back against deceptive or harmful businesses.