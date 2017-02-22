Missouri House pushes Real ID compliance measure forward

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are considering proposals to update state driver’s licensing procedures to comply with federal law. The House voiced initial approval Tuesday for a bill that would bring licenses into compliance with the federal Real ID Act signed in 2005 by President George W. Bush. The Real ID law bolstered […]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are considering proposals to update state driver’s licensing procedures to comply with federal law.

The House voiced initial approval Tuesday for a bill that would bring licenses into compliance with the federal Real ID Act signed in 2005 by President George W. Bush. The Real ID law bolstered proof-of-identification requirements in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Opponents of the act have voiced privacy concerns over a provision requiring states to keep license holders’ personal information. Current Missouri law prohibits the state from complying with Real ID. Without complaint licenses, Missourians won’t be able to use state identification to board airplanes or visit some federal facilities starting in January 2018.

The Senate is expected to debate a similar measure this week.