Missouri lawmaker says he won’t revive religious objections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri lawmaker behind a failed attempt to protect some businesses opposed to same-sex marriage says he doesn’t plan to try again next year.

Republican Sen. Bob Onder told The Associated Press on Wednesday that too much time was spent this year on the proposed constitutional amendment, only for it to fail. It would have barred government penalties against businesses such as florists that cite religion while denying some goods and services for same-sex weddings. It also needed voter approval.

Republicans ended a historic 37-hour Democratic filibuster to pass the measure, which died in the House.

No similar measures have been filed in advance of the 2017 session. But Onder says some lawmakers would act quickly if Missouri businesses are punished for not providing services for weddings of same-sex couples.