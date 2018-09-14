JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical art credits needed for graduation under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

Senators voted 28-1 Friday to give the measure final approval. It now heads to Gov. Mike Parson.

The measure would also create an online course intended to boost career awareness for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions.

Lawmakers passed a similar bill during their annual legislative session that ended in May. But Parson vetoed it, saying the bidding criteria appeared to apply to only one company.

Lawmakers revised the bill in an attempt to open bidding for the online course up to more businesses.

Supporters say it will improve career readiness. Democrats cautioned that it would allow students graduate without any math credits.