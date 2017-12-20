Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 15-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan;

Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

CBC (15), 13-1, 150, 1 Blue Springs, 11-3, 133, 3 Eureka, 12-1, 111, 2 Park Hill, 10-3, 104, 5 Rockhurst, 8-4, 64, 10 Hazelwood Central, 10-2, 59, 9 Lindbergh, 10-2, 55, 8 Kirkwood, 9-2, 49, 4 Lee’s Summit West, 8-3, 45, 7 Blue Springs South, 5-7, 27, NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Rock Bridge

Also receiving votes: Rock Bridge (9-2), 21; Ft. Zumwalt West (8-3), 3; Lafayette (7-4), 3; Joplin (8-2), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

Staley (15), 14-0, 150, 1 Pattonville, 9-4, 135, 5 Fort Zumwalt North, 12-1, 108, 3 Vianney, 10-2, 103, 2 Fort Osage, 9-3, 92, 4 Carthage, 9-4, 82, 10 Liberty, 8-3, 47, 6 Battle, 8-4, 44, 8 Lebanon, 8-4, 21, NR Jackson, 8-3, 20, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Poplar Bluff, No. 9 Sedalia Smith-Cotton

Also receiving votes: Poplar Bluff (9-1), 11; William Chrisman (7-4), 5; Sedalia Smith-Cotton (9-1), 3; Ozark (7-5), 2 Webster Groves (5-5), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

Webb City (15), 15-0, 150, 1 Ladue, 12-3, 131, 5 Platte County, 11-3, 120, 3 Parkway Central, 12-2, 98, 4 Carl Junction, 10-2, 88, 2 Moberly, 10-3, 52, NR Harrisonville, 9-4, 47, NR Hillsboro, 9-4, 39, NR Rolla, 7-6, 27, NR St. Francis Borgia, 11-1, 19, 7

Dropped out: No. T4 Kearney, No. 8 Smithville, No. 9 MICDS, No. 10 Camdenton

Also receiving votes: Kearney (8-3), 17; St. Joseph Lafayette (9-3), 13; Smithville (9-2), 10; MICDS (9-3), 9; Grain Valley (9-3), 2; Camdenton (8-3), 1; Jefferson City Helias (6-6), 1; West Plains (8-3), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

Maryville (15), 13-2, 54, 7 T2. Blair Oaks, 13-1, 120, 2 T2. Mt. Vernon, 10-5, 120, NR Center, 8-3, 90, 8 Lutheran South, 9-4, 75, NR McCluer South-Berkeley, 10-1, 73, 1 Chillicothe, 10-2, 66, 4 Park Hills Central, 12-1, 58, 3 Eldon, 11-2, 47, 6 Reeds Spring, 9-3, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Seneca, No. 9 Hogan Prep Academy, No. 10 Mexico

Also receiving votes: Mexico (8-4), 6; Seneca (9-2), 3; Owensville (8-4), 2; Pleasant Hill (5-7), 1; Hogan Prep Academy (10-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

Lamar (15), 14-0, 150, 1 Lutheran North, 12-1, 126, 3 Lafayette County, 14-1, 122, 6 Trinity, 9-1, 95, 2 Ava, 12-1, 90, 4 Clark County, 9-5, 84, NR North Callaway, 11-2, 42, 7 Cardinal Ritter, 9-2, 31, 5 Caruthersville, 9-3, 25, NR Palmyra, 9-3, 18, 9

Dropped out: No. 8 Lexington, No. 9 Palmyra, No. 10 South Callaway

Also receiving votes: Holden (5-7), 13; Lathrop (9-3), 13; Malden (10-2), 6; South Callaway (10-2), 5; Mtn. Grove (7-5), 2

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

Monroe City (15), 15-0, 150, 1 Valle Catholic, 12-2, 135, 3 East Buchanan, 11-3, 113, NR Lockwood, 11-3, 98, NR Lincoln, 11-1, 65, 5 Westran, 10-3, 60, NR T7. Princeton, 12-1, 55, 8 T7. Thayer, 9-4, 55, NR Marceline, 11-1, 38, 2 Hamilton-Penney, 10-2, 26, 4

Dropped out: No. 6 Pierce City, No. 7 Fayette, No. 9 Hayti, No. 10 Sarcoxie

Also receiving votes: Hayti (9-3), 12; Pierce City (11-1), 10; South Shelby (6-6), 4; Plattsburg (7-5), 2; Sarcoxie (9-2), 2; Adrian (10-2), 1; Crest Ridge (10-2), 1