Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a news release Wednesday that his office has Travis W. Cozine with assault in the second degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

It is unclear whether he has a defense attorney yet.

Prosecutors say the Bonne Terre Police Department was called in May to investigate a domestic disturbance, and Cozine made the arrest during that investigation. Injuries to the suspect’s face resulted in a laceration that had to be closed with stitches by emergency room personnel.

The Bonne Terre Police Department requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate.

Cozine has been suspended.