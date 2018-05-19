CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The bodies of the three victims were recovered around noon.

Investigators say the crash is believed to have happened when the boat hit a rock bluff.

The patrol says one occupant of the boat was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. Officials say another person was taken to a lake-area hospital with moderate injuries.

The names of the deceased victims are 23 year-old Joseph Lemark of Overland Park, Kansas,24-year-old Daniel Male of Overland Park, Kansas,and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel of Olathe, Kansas.