St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Missouri is on Track to Become a ‘Model Employer State’ for individuals living with disabilities. Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri has been selected for a mentorship program through the U.S. Department of Labor to help achieve this goal.

The Governor made the announcement during his visit to Paraquad, the leading disability services provider in the St. Louis region. Missouri is on track to become a Model Employer later in 2019. This classification is an emerging trend developed by the National Governors Association to help more people with disabilities obtain competitive, integrated employment.