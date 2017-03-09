Missouri proposal would end tax break for seniors, disabled

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers are considering repealing a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled residents who live in rental housing.

The bill debated in a Wednesday House hearing would set aside savings for other services for low-income seniors and those with disabilities.

The proposal comes amid a budget crunch that led Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to recommend cuts to in-home and nursing care services in the fiscal year beginning July 1. He later proposed using unexpected money from a tobacco settlement to avoid some of those cuts but lawmakers are looking at other options.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick said the savings from eliminating the tax break could be used to prevent proposed cuts to in-home and nursing care.