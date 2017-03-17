Missouri prosecutor seeks death penalty against woman

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced Thursday he’ll seek capital punishment against Pamela Huff.

Missouri has 26 people awaiting execution, none women.

Hupp is charged in Louis Gumpenberger’s shooting death last August. Prosecutors allege Hupp planted evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after her friend, Betsy Faria, was killed in 2011.

Russell Faria was convicted of killing his wife, was acquitted in a retrial and believes Hupp should be investigated.

Hupp attorney Nick Williams said in a statement Lohman’s announcement Thursday could hamper efforts to seat a local jury.