Missouri Senate OKs $241 million for unexpected costs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Senate has passed a proposal to spend about $241 million more than planned for the current fiscal year on unexpected expenses. Senators voted 33-0 in favor of the supplemental budget Wednesday. It now goes back to the House for final approval. Most of the money comes from federal […]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Senate has passed a proposal to spend about $241 million more than planned for the current fiscal year on unexpected expenses.

Senators voted 33-0 in favor of the supplemental budget Wednesday. It now goes back to the House for final approval.

Most of the money comes from federal funds, and most of it will go toward unexpected Medicaid expenses. About $44 million comes from state general revenue.

The state has allocated about $10 million to the Department of Transportation for vehicle replacements and equipment improvements.

It also adds $80,000 for a new law requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID at polls, with some exceptions.

The state must pay for identification for those who don’t already have adequate IDs.