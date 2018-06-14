St. Charles, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Senate race between incumbent Claire McCaskill and Republican front-runner Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is heating up, as Hawley brings his 100-stop Working Tour to St. Charles. Front and center is Hawley’s handling of the investigation into former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

At a press conference last week, Senator McCaskill stated, “The Attorney General frankly, waited too long to investigate and did too little.”

Thursday, the Attorney General responded, “We conducted a very thorough investigation… investigations, plural. We referred criminal charges of the former Governor. I’m sure you can find all kinds of ways to criticize me, but to say that I haven’t been independent, or I haven’t been tough, or I haven’t been willing to take on those in power – I think is just not accurate.”

Nominees will be chosen in the August 7th primaries, with winners squaring off in the November 6th general election.