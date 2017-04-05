Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Missouri senator to drop opposition to prescription database

Missouri senator to drop opposition to prescription database

Local

Missouri senator to drop opposition to prescription database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf says he will end his opposition to a proposal establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Schaaf on Tuesday announced that he will support a plan to create a statewide database for doctors to track prescriptions of painkillers and other controlled substances after years of […]

Written by:
2017/04/05 4:38 AM
Missouri senator to drop opposition to prescription database

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri state Sen. Rob Schaaf says he will end his opposition to a proposal establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Schaaf on Tuesday announced that he will support a plan to create a statewide database for doctors to track prescriptions of painkillers and other controlled substances after years of vehement opposition. Missouri is currently the only state without such a database. That’s in large part because of Schaaf, who once killed a prescription monitoring proposal by filibustering it for more than eight hours.

Schaaf said he changed his mind due to a groundswell of support for such a proposal from the public, health care providers and law enforcement officers.

He said he will support the proposal if lawmakers add a provision requiring doctors to use it.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!