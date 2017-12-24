COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the life of a 2-year-old girl.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Trenton Marshall-Isom received a “Life Saving Award” this week. The Columbia Missourian reports that Marshall-Isom was on patrol on Feb. 19 when a woman ran up to him with the girl in her arms. The girl wasn’t breathing, her eyes were rolled back and her lips were blue.

The sheriff’s department says Marshall-Isom quickly administered several palm strikes between the girl’s shoulder blades until he felt the girl grab his thumb and start breathing. He then monitored the girl until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Marshall-Isom says he was happy he “was able to be at the right place at the right time.”

