Missouri State player shot, killed during Las Vegas dispute

Local

2017/01/16 2:42 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Missouri State University’s football community is mourning the loss of one of its players killed in a shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police say 18-year-old Richard Nelson was intervening in a dispute involving several women outside a home Saturday night when a man fired multiple shots, killing Nelson.

It was not immediately clear Sunday if there were any arrests or charges. Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State. The Bears’ coach, Dave Steckel, said in a statement that Nelson’s death was a tragedy in that “he lost his life defending what was right.” Steckel described Nelson as “like a son or a brother.”

Kyle Moats, Missouri State’s athletics director, said that Springfield school would offer grief counseling for student-athletes when they return to campus this week.

