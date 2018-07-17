JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has turned away a death row inmate’s appeal that raised questions about jury selection and the effectiveness of his trial counsel.

Vincent McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for killing Leslie Addison in St. Louis County in 2003. McFadden claimed his trial lawyer was ineffective on several grounds.

McFadden also claimed that he should have been allowed to interview all jurors to determine if one had failed to disclose familiarity with him from an earlier case.

A circuit court ruled against McFadden, and the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday agreed with the lower court ruling.

It wasn’t clear if McFadden would appeal. A phone message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.