ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says it launched an internal investigation after a trooper accidentally fired a shot during a search of a vacant building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the trooper fired after he and several St. Louis police officers entered a vacant home to look for two carjacking suspects in August. No one was struck, but it’s unclear how the shot was accidentally fired.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole has said all he knew of the incident was that it was an accidental discharge involving a trooper.

The patrol released a statement saying the trooper fired a round as he and officers searched the building. The patrol says it has turned over investigative reports to the city circuit attorney and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

