JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen.-Elect Josh Hawley says he’ll reintroduce a duck boat safety bill that his campaign rival Sen. Claire McCaskill proposed after a duck boat sank in July, killing 17 people.

Hawley on Wednesday said he’ll bring the legislation up again after he assumes office in January.

McCaskill pushed to enshrine into federal law recommendations to improve safety of the amphibious vehicles after the duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake in Missouri.

Her bill would require the vehicles to comply with U.S. Coast Guard regulations aimed at ensuring they stay afloat.

Hawley unseated the Democratic senator this month. He says McCaskill was right to try to codify federal safety recommendations.

As Missouri’s attorney general, Hawley is suing the duck boat company.