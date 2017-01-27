Missouri’s Largest No Kill Shelter Closing

Cabool, MO (KTRS) Missouri’s largest no-kill animal shelter is closing.

Diana’s Grove announced that the shelter will shut down at the end of the month, citing ongoing challenges. The shelter posted this statement on its Facebook Page: “We are eternally grateful for your support over the years. Under the weight of this decision, we cannot emotionally afford to respond to each and every comment on Facebook. We again thank you for accepting the needy pups of rural Missouri into your warm homes and hearts.”

The financially strapped shelter came under fire earlier this month when it was announced that it was opening an adoption center at Chesterfield Mall. The mall canceled the lease with Diana’s Grove after customers threatened to boycott the mall.

Diana’s Grove was criticized on social media for allegedly providing inadequate care. In the mean time, Diana’s Grove says its working with other rescue groups to find placement for its remaining shelter animals. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from Diana’s Grove may find more information on the shelter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dgdogrescue.

Diana’s Grove has coordinated adoptions for approximately 15,000 dogs primarily from Southern Missouri in its more than twenty years of operations.