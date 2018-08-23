COLUMBIA, Mo. – Six outstanding former University of Missouri athletic figures have been selected for induction into Mizzou’s Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. They will represent the 28th induction class since the Hall’s inception in 1990.

The class will be formally inducted Fri., Oct. 19, in a ceremony and celebration to be held that evening at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Columbia (1225 Fellows Place). The group will also be recognized at the Mizzou Football Homecoming game the next day against Memphis. The Friday celebration is open to the public, and a limited amount of tickets are available for purchase for $40 by ordering online at www.TSFMizzou.com/HallofFame. Table sponsorships are also available.

The 2018 class includes standouts who have been among the best in Mizzou history in their sports. Here is a look at this year’s inductees:

CLASS OF 2018

Dominique Bouchard – W. Swimming (2010-13) [Native of North Bay, Ontario]

Eight-time All-American backstroke specialist who was twice the NCAA runner-up in the 200 backstroke. Was a two-time SEC champ and later qualified for the Canadian Olympic Team;

Marcus Denmon – M. Basketball (2009-12) [Native of Kansas City, Mo.]

One of the most gritty and talented guards in MU hoops history, who ended his career fifth all-time in points (1,775) and earned consensus second-team All-American honors in 2012 after leading the Tigers to a 33-5 record and a Big 12 Conference Tournament title;

Lorraine Ferret – W. Basketball (1980-83) [Native of Columbus, Ohio]

A pioneer of women’s basketball at Mizzou who helped get former coach Joann Rutherford’s program established in its early days. A powerful scorer and rebounder who was an honorable-mention All-American in 1983 and a two-time All-Big Eight selection.;

Mike Magac– Football (1957-59) [Native of East St. Louis, Ill.]

Second-team All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Eight offensive lineman who was a team captain and a legendary hard-nosed performer in the trenches for Dan Devine. Being inducted posthumously, as he passed away in 2003.;

Glenn Ogden– M. Track & Field/Cross Country (1966-69) [Native of Fostoria, Ohio]

Three-time All-American, including twice in track (where he was the NCAA runner-up in the three-mile run in 1967) and once in cross country, and helped lead the men’s team to MU’s first cross country conference team title in 38 years.;

Chelsea Thomas– Softball (2009-13) [Native of Pleasantville, Iowa]

One of the most dominant and feared pitchers of her era who helped elevate the Mizzou softball program to one of national prominence. Is the only Tiger softball player to be named a first-team All-American three times, and also won conference pitcher of the year three times.;