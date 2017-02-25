Mizzou Comes Close, But Can’t Finish Road Win

Latest Losing Streak Now at Four

OXFORD, Miss.(AP) – Deandre Burnett scored 28 points, Breein Tyree added 15 and Mississippi beat Missouri 80-77 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (18-11, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) won its second straight after an overtime victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday. Missouri (7-21, 2-14) dropped its 34th straight road game.

The Rebels had chances to put the game away but the Tigers managed to hang around, shooting 20 of 35 (57.1 percent) in the second half. Missouri missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds that could have tied the game. The Tigers shot 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Frankie Hughes led Missouri with 22 points while Jordan Barnett scored 14.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: It was a must-win for the Rebels, who are fighting for a postseason berth. The NCAA Tournament is a long shot, but Ole Miss has a chance to help its case during the final week of the regular season with upcoming games against Alabama and South Carolina.

Missouri: The Tigers continued to show signs of improvement after losing by only 10 points to No. 11 Kentucky on Tuesday but still lost their fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: The Rebels travel to Alabama on Wednesday.

Missouri: The Tigers host Texas A&M on Tuesday.