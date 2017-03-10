Mizzou Doesn’t Rally for Anderson, Season Ends vs. Ole Miss

Mizzou Can’t Pull Upset for Second Straight Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Deandre Burnett scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half, and Mississippi beat 14th-seeded Missouri 86-74 Thursday night at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Rebels (20-12), the six seed, won their fourth in five games trying to improve their postseason resume. They simply wore down Missouri a night after the Tigers upset Auburn to give one last victory to coach Kim Anderson, whose firing was announced last weekend.

Ole Miss traipsed to the free throw line early and often as three Tigers fouled out, finishing with more free throws (31 of 47) than Missouri made field goals (26 of 61). Sebastian Saiz, who had his SEC-best 20th double-double by halftime, finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Terence Davis added 19.