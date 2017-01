Mizzou Losing Streak Reaches 11

TIgers Watch Halftime Lead Evaporate

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night to lead Mississippi State to an 89-74 victory over Missouri.

Lamar Peters had 23 points with a 7-of-11 showing on 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC). Mario Kegler added 16 points.

Jordan Barnett and Jordan Geist each had 18 points to lead Missouri (5-14, 0-7). The Tigers dropped their 11th straight game.

Mississippi State opened the second half on a 10-3 run to take the lead for good at 49-46. Then Peters went on a hot streak and made five straight 3-pointers to push the Bulldogs’ advantage to 72-59 with less than nine minutes remaining.

Peters’ streak resulted in 15 points in 2:34.

Missouri used a red-hot shooting performance in the first half to lead the entire period. Mississippi State got within one point on several occasions and trailed by as many as nine. Missouri eventually settled in with a 43-39 advantage at the half.

The Tigers shot 61.5 percent in the first half, including 58.3 percent from the 3-point arc.

For the game, Mississippi State shot 57.1 percent and made 12 of 23 beyond the arc. That included an 8 of 12 showing on 3-pointers in the second half.

The Tigers shot 46.3 percent for the game and just 32.1 percent in the second half. Missouri also missed all nine 3-pointer attempts in the second half.