By: Sammy Stava

@StavaOnSTL

The Missouri Tigers got the 2018 season started off right with a 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field. With Barry Odom starting year three as the head coach, quarterback Drew Lock beginning his senior campaign, and high expectations entering this season, it was everything this team could have hoped for against an FCS opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Tigers scored in every quarter, including on all seven drives to start the game in which Drew Lock appeared in. Drew Lock’s day lasted through the first series of the second half, which was exactly what you wanted to see in playing a team like UT-Martin.

Lock finished going 19-25 with 289 yards and four touchdowns, providing a solid start for what could be a Heisman dark horse caliber type season. He also added to the Missouri record books, passing Brad Smith for the second most passing yards all-time for a Missouri quarterback. Only Chase Daniel has more passing yards as a Missouri quarterback than Drew Lock.

With the win, Missouri has now won seven consecutive regular season games dating back to last season, which started on their Homecoming game, October 21st against Idaho. The Tigers have also won 13 straight home openers and are now 18-0 all-time against FCS opponents.

Sure, it’s difficult to learn a whole lot from these Week 1 games against FCS teams, but this was a much better showing than the 72-43 win over Missouri State last season, and with that, this season already has a much better feel to it.

Up next: Missouri will play Wyoming (1-1) next Saturday evening at Faurot Field. The Cowboys (1-1) already have two games under their belt, a 29-7 win at New Mexico State on August 25th and a 41-19 loss vs Washington State this Saturday. Barry Odom will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time as the Missouri head coach.

Kick-off vs Wyoming is set for 6:00 p.m. CT on 550 KTRS.