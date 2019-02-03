COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball (11-9, 2-6) picked up its 11th win of the season Saturday night, defeating Vanderbilt (9-12, 0-8) 77-67 at Mizzou Arena in the fourth annual #RallyForRhyan game. The Tigers nabbed their second conference victory while snapping a three-game losing streak. The win also moves the Tigers to 4-0 all-time in #RallyForRhyan games. Mizzou raised more than $55,000 on Saturday to donate to pediatric cancer research.

Sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon dominated the ‘Dores down low, going for 19 points and eight rebounds, helping Mizzou hammer Vanderbilt on the boards to the tune of a 37-26 advantage. Senior guard Jordan Geist tallied a solid all-around line, posting 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. The freshman duo of Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson also packed a vital scoring punch, as both guards chipped in with 12 points