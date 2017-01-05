Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

LSU      88-77      Mizzou

              Final 

 

Mizzou’s Smith Out for Season

Mizzou Tigers

Mitchell Smith to Miss Remainder of Season with Torn ACL

Written by:
2017/01/05 2:37 PM

The University of Missouri basketball program announced this afternoon that freshman Mitchell Smith will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL.

The 6-10 forward has played sparingly for the Tigers so far this year, totaling only 15 minutes in his last four games. He scored just two points during that span.

This injury is just the latest blow to a program that has endured five consecutive losses, after its 88-77 SEC opening loss to LSU on Wednesday night.

By Brendan Wiese

