MLS Commissioner To Visit St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) MLS Commissioner Don Garber will visit St. Louis today to rally support for the proposed soccer stadium project ahead of the election. St. Louis City voters will decide on two propositions next week that will determine whether public funding will be used to help finance the construction of a new soccer […]

