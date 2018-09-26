St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The plan to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis is being revived.

According to a story first reported by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, an official in Governor Mike Parson’s office said that officials with the state Department of Economic Development met with Major League Soccer representatives as recently as Tuesday, and that the Parson administration was interested in working on a stadium proposal.

Back in April of 2017, city voters rejected a proposition tied to public funding for a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson confirmed in a statement that there was still local interest in Major League Soccer.