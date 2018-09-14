Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) – The race for Missouri Auditor is heating up, as the candidates participated in a debate-style forum hosted by the Missouri Press Association on Friday.

Democratic incumbent Nicole Galloway wasted no time going after Republican challenger Saundra McDowell, stating, “She’s so financially compromised, she might be willing to accept dark money in exchange for looking the other way in audits. She’s not qualified to be state auditor, and I would be hesitant to hire her as an entry-level auditor in my office given her issues.”

To which, McDowell fired back, “She claims to be a watchdog over our state, but there’s been fraud going on in several counties where she was supposed to be doing an audit there. It went four to five years without an audit and then fraud occurred. If she’s not a watchdog then she’s just a dog, and I will be a bulldog for this state.”

Candidates made statements and answered questions from representatives of four Missouri news outlets. The event was moderated by the Associated Press’ Chief Correspondent in Jefferson City, David Lieb. Voters will decide on November 6th.