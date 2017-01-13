MO Highway Patrol Continues To Warn Motorists To Avoid Travel During Storm

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol is urging motorists to stay off of the roads if possible during the ice storm. The icy conditions have caused dangerous driving conditions, resulting in numerous accidents throughout the state. The Patrol reminds those who do have to travel to exercise extreme caution. This includes reducing speed […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol is urging motorists to stay off of the roads if possible during the ice storm.

The icy conditions have caused dangerous driving conditions, resulting in numerous accidents throughout the state. The Patrol reminds those who do have to travel to exercise extreme caution. This includes reducing speed and driving at a safe distance from other vehicles.

Corporal Justin Wheatley has a sterm message for motorists who don’t drive responsibly. “It’s ridiculous. People should not driving that may during sunny conditions, much less in weather conditions like this.”

“The ability to stop on icy roadways is almost impossible.” Wheatley adds.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also suggests keeping your fuel tank at least half full. It’s also advised to have an ice scraper, tire chains, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, flashlight, and a bag of sand or cat litter in your trunk in case you become stranded.

The Patrol also urges motorists to stay in there vehicles with their safety belts on if they are involved in a crash until help arrives. If you are walking around your vehicle, the chances of being injured or killed is much greater than if you remain inside your vehicle, according to Wheatley.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is operating in full force, with troopers working twelve hour shifts through the duration of the storm.