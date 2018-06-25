JEFFERSON CITY (KTRS) The chairman of the Missouri House panel that investigated former Governor Eric Greitens says the committee no longer has authority to act now Greitens has resigned. But State Representatives Jay Barnes also had a lot to say about their work.

In a strongly-worded letter in which he announced the panel was ending its investigation, Representative Barnes says Greitens committed impeachable offenses and that the most of the committee was prepared to vote that there was good cause to believe Greitens engaged in multiple acts constituting crimes, misconduct, and acts of moral turpitude warranting the filing of articles of impeachment. Barnes also says the committee had documents that in his words raise suspicions that Greitens did not write his best-selling book, Resilience, that it was instead written by one of his assistants, which Greitens later edited. Barnes says he’ll file a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission against Greitens’ campaign and the nonprofit that promoted his agenda, A New Missouri.