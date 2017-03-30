MO Legislature Set to Overturn Another St. Louis Ordinance

Jefferson City (KTRS) Once again this session, the Missouri legislature is set to strike down an ordinance the city of St. Louis passed. The Missouri House has passed a bill overturning a St. Louis ordinance that seeks to protect women who have abortions from workplace discrimination. The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is […]

Jefferson City (KTRS) Once again this session, the Missouri legislature is set to strike down an ordinance the city of St. Louis passed. The Missouri House has passed a bill overturning a St. Louis ordinance that seeks to protect women who have abortions from workplace discrimination.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it is also expected to win approval. The proposal would effectively do away with the St. Louis ordinance that the Board of Aldermen passed in February. The measure also provides workplace protection for people who take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant out of wedlock.

Supporters say the law inhibits people’s abilities to practice their religion, including typically faith-based “crisis pregnancy centers” that counsel against abortion. The bill prohibits local governments from passing rules restricting the rights of such centers. Opponents argue the bill is an example of state overreach.