MO State Treasurer Eric Schmitt talks about money you could be missing….

Eric S. Schmitt is an American politician and the 46th State Treasurer of Missouri since 2017. He was previously a member of the Missouri Senate, representing Missouri’s 15th State Senate District from 2009 to 2017. He had also previously served as an Alderman for Glendale, Missouri from 2005 to 2008. Schmitt is considered a rising star […]

