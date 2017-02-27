Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mom pleads guilty neglect after son died near space heater

Local

2017/02/27
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to neglect after authorities say she left her 2-year-old boy near a space heater while using methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kathleen Marie Peacock of St. Charles pleaded guilty on Friday to child neglect and making methamphetamine. Prosecutors say the 23-year-old’s 2-year-old son died of overheating in December 2015. Authorities say the Peacock and the boy’s father left the boy in the back room of their mobile home for 38 hours.

The space heater that was near the boy didn’t have a thermostat to shut it off when it got too hot.

