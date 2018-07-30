St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Fundraising efforts are underway to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting an area Imo’s driver. 31-year-old David Matthews was gunned down while delivering a pizza on July 4th.

Matthews’ sister, Maria Knight, explained, “Tonight’s event was put on by his friends from 3 Monkeys and Imo’s, to raise the reward as high as we can get it so that we can hopefully bring the person responsible to justice.”

Matthews worked at 3 Monkeys Restaurant before starting at Imo’s earlier this year. 3 Monkeys Assistant Manager Ellen Johnson stated, “We’re hoping that money is a motivator, to get the person who has done this to Dave.”

3 Monkeys hosted Monday’s event, which featured a silent auction and live entertainment – with all proceeds going to Crimestoppers to help find his killer. If you would like to help, visit Matthews’ gofundme page.