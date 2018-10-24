Vinita Park, MO (KTRS) An apparent domestic argument is believed to what led to a double homicide in Vinita Park.

That’s according to investigators with the Major Case Squad who say 45-year-old Vernon Stewart Jr. fatally shot 35-year-old Tashonda Nesbitt, who lived with him at the home. A third person then fatally shot Stewart. Police say the third person reportedly felt threatened by Stewart. He is said to be cooperating with investigators.

The two victims were found in the Vinita Park home early Sunday.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will determine if any charges are warranted.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Major

Case Squad at (314) 574-4041 or the North County Police Coopertative at (314) 428-7373.