More St. Louis-area kids getting the flu

(KTRS) – Flu cases among kids are on the rise in the metro area. Fox 2 reports that doctors at St. Louis Children's Hospital say there has been spike in kids coming to the Emergency Room with flu-like symptoms. Some doctors report flu cases have doubled in recent weeks and it could get even worse
(KTRS) – Flu cases among kids are on the rise in the metro area.
Fox 2 reports that doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital say there has been spike in kids coming to the Emergency Room with flu-like symptoms. Some doctors report flu cases have doubled in recent weeks and it could get even worse over the next four to six weeks.
