More St. Louis-area kids getting the flu

2017/01/06 12:25 PM

(KTRS) – Flu cases among kids are on the rise in the metro area.

Fox 2 reports that doctors at St. Louis Children’s Hospital say there has been spike in kids coming to the Emergency Room with flu-like symptoms. Some doctors report flu cases have doubled in recent weeks and it could get even worse over the next four to six weeks.

